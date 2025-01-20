EU Expands Tech Oversight with Updated Anti-Hate Speech Code

Major tech companies, including Meta’s Facebook, Elon Musk’s X, and Google’s YouTube, have pledged to enhance their measures under an updated code of conduct, now aligned with European Union (EU) tech regulations. The announcement, made on Monday by the European Commission, marks a significant step in addressing illegal and harmful content on digital platforms, according to Reuters.

The revised code is part of the Digital Services Act (DSA), a comprehensive EU regulation aimed at ensuring safer and more accountable online environments. In a statement, EU tech commissioner Henna Virkkunen emphasized the importance of the commitment, stating, “In Europe, there is no place for illegal hate, either offline or online.” She welcomed the stakeholders’ dedication to the updated code of conduct, which builds on the original voluntary framework established in 2016.

The updated agreement includes participation from a diverse array of platforms, such as Instagram, Dailymotion, LinkedIn, TikTok, Microsoft, Snapchat, Rakuten Viber, Twitch, and Jeuxvideo.com. These companies have committed to several key actions to curb the spread of hate speech. As reported by Reuters, one of the central provisions requires the platforms to collaborate with not-for-profit or public entities specializing in illegal hate speech. These groups will monitor the platforms’ review processes and assess at least two-thirds of the hate speech notices they receive within 24 hours.

Read more: No Pause for Big Tech Probes: EU Keeps Pressure on as Trump Arrives

Automatic detection tools are also being prioritized to reduce the prevalence of hate speech. Additionally, the companies have agreed to provide transparency regarding the influence of recommendation systems and the reach of illegal content, both algorithmic and organic, before its removal.

According to Reuters, the companies’ adherence to the revised code could play a critical role in how regulators enforce the Digital Services Act. The strengthened measures are intended to hold platforms accountable for their content moderation practices, ensuring a more robust response to online hate.

Source: Reuters