No Pause for Big Tech Probes: EU Keeps Pressure on as Trump Arrives

Brussels is pressing forward with its regulatory investigations into U.S. technology giants despite the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, whose administration may influence the EU’s stance on tech regulation. Speculation of a potential softening of these investigations has emerged, but EU officials insist that the bloc’s regulatory agenda remains intact.

Reports from both the Financial Times and Reuters suggest that the European Commission is adjusting its approach as it awaits clearer signals from the new U.S. government. According to these reports, some enforcement efforts have slowed as officials assess the Trump administration’s likely policies on digital markets and content moderation. However, a spokesperson for the European Commission refuted these claims, stating that ongoing investigations are proceeding as planned, with meetings scheduled to evaluate the progress of various cases. “What we do have is upcoming meetings to assess maturity of cases, to assess the allocation of resources and the general readiness of the investigation,” the spokesperson clarified.

The investigations, targeting major players like Apple, Alphabet, Meta, and X (formerly Twitter), remain in the preliminary stages. The European Commission emphasized that these probes typically take years to reach a conclusion, and it is too early to determine if the bloc’s position on Big Tech oversight has shifted. Per the Commission’s statement, no imminent decisions are expected, and any significant changes in the regulatory framework are unlikely to materialize soon.

Tensions between the EU and U.S. tech firms have been rising due to the introduction of key legislative measures by Brussels. The Digital Markets Act (DMA), Digital Services Act (DSA), and the upcoming EU AI Act have drawn criticism from American companies, which argue that these rules stifle innovation. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg recently reached out to Trump, seeking his assistance in curbing EU fines on his platforms.

Adding to the complex regulatory landscape is the changing leadership within the European Commission itself. Henna Virkkunen is set to assume the newly created role of Executive Vice-President for Technological Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy. Her portfolio will cover the responsibilities previously handled by Thierry Breton and Margrethe Vestager, who have been key figures in EU tech regulation.

Trump and his advisor, Elon Musk, have both expressed dissatisfaction with the EU’s regulatory framework, calling it overly restrictive and unfavorable to American companies. As the new administration takes office, the EU is likely to face renewed pressure to ease its stance on Big Tech oversight.

Despite these external pressures, the European Commission has made it clear that its regulatory efforts will continue. The bloc remains committed to its legislative agenda, focused on curbing monopolistic practices and ensuring digital platforms adhere to content moderation and data privacy rules. For now, Brussels appears resolute in pursuing its investigations, signaling that it will not be swayed by changes in U.S. leadership.

Source: European Interest