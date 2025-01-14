EU Regulators Reevaluate Big Tech Cases as Trump Prepares to Take Office

Brussels is reviewing its high-profile investigations into major U.S. tech companies, including Apple, Meta, and Google, as Silicon Valley executives urge U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to push back against what they see as aggressive European regulatory measures, according to the Financial Times.

The European Commission’s review will encompass cases launched under the EU’s digital markets regulations since March last year, per officials familiar with the process. The assessment could lead to a narrowing of the scope of some probes or changes to their remit. While technical work on the investigations will continue, all major decisions and potential fines have been put on hold pending the outcome of the review, according to Financial Times.

The timing of the reassessment coincides with significant political changes on both sides of the Atlantic. The European Commission is beginning a new five-year term, facing mounting criticism over its handling of Big Tech cases. Meanwhile, Trump’s imminent return to the White House has emboldened tech leaders in the U.S., who are hopeful that his administration will ease regulatory pressures.

“It’s going to be a whole new ballgame with these tech oligarchs so close to Trump and using that to pressurise us,” a senior EU diplomat told the Financial Times, highlighting concerns that Trump’s presidency could alter the transatlantic regulatory landscape.

The review is expected to impact ongoing cases at various stages of development. For example, a probe into Google’s alleged preferential treatment of its app store had been anticipated to result in charges last year, but those have been delayed. According to two EU officials cited by Financial Times, Brussels regulators are waiting for political direction before making final decisions on cases involving Google, Apple, and Meta.

The reassessment comes as EU lawmakers urge the commission to maintain its regulatory stance despite mounting U.S. pressure. In contrast, Silicon Valley executives view Trump’s return to power as an opportunity to push back against EU actions.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been vocal in his opposition to the fines imposed by Brussels, reportedly calling on Trump to intervene. According to the Financial Times, Zuckerberg criticized the EU’s enforcement practices, stating that U.S. tech companies had paid over $30 billion in penalties over the past two decades.

Zuckerberg’s stance, particularly his recent move to remove fact-checking measures on Facebook and Instagram, could set the stage for further conflict with EU regulators. The commission has previously emphasized the importance of such measures to combat misinformation under its digital rules.

Although the European Commission insists that its commitment to enforcing digital regulations remains unchanged, the geopolitical implications of Trump’s return are a significant factor in the review process. “There is no delay in finalising the opened non-compliance cases, and especially not due to any political considerations,” an EU spokesperson told the Financial Times.