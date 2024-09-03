EU Lawmakers Criticize Vestager Over Last-Minute Antitrust Chief Selection

European Union lawmakers have voiced strong objections to Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s decision to finalize candidates for a crucial antitrust role just weeks before the current Commission’s term concludes, according to POLITICO. The European Commission is set to conduct its final round of interviews for the chief competition economist position on Tuesday, with Vestager personally overseeing this stage.

Lawmakers including German Social Democrat René Repasi and Green MEP Alexandra Geese have criticized Vestager for making this key appointment so close to the end of her tenure. Repasi argued that the choice should be left to the incoming Commissioner, who may have differing views on competition policy. “This move seems to be an attempt to cement her political legacy, rather than allowing the new Commissioner to make a choice reflective of their own priorities,” Repasi told POLITICO.

The appointment process has been particularly contentious following the withdrawal of Fiona Scott Morton, a prominent U.S. economist, due to backlash from French officials over the decision to bring in an American to oversee EU antitrust matters. “Vice President Vestager should avoid influencing the future Commission’s competition policies,” Geese commented, emphasizing the importance of the chief economist role in achieving European digital autonomy.

Even within Vestager’s own political circle, concerns have emerged. French liberal MEP Stéphanie Yon-Courtin questioned the urgency of the appointment. “It’s been a year without a chief economist, so why the rush now?” she asked. Yon-Courtin suggested that delaying the decision could allow for a more thorough and less contentious selection process.

The position has been vacant since Pierre Régibeau’s retirement in August 2023, with Lluís Saurí serving as acting chief economist in the interim. The European Commission only reopened the vacancy in March, requiring candidates to be EU citizens. The role, once seen as purely technical, has gained significant political relevance as it affects EU competition policy and its impact on the bloc’s industrial strategy.

