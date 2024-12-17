EU Regulator Fines Meta €251 Million Over 2018 Facebook Data Breach

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has been fined €251 million ($263.5 million) by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) for a significant security breach that exposed the personal data of millions of users. The fine, announced on Tuesday, is related to a 2018 breach that affected 29 million Facebook accounts globally.

According to Reuters, the breach was caused by a vulnerability in Facebook’s code, specifically targeting the “View As” feature. This feature allows users to see how their profile appears to others. The cyberattack, which exploited this flaw, resulted in unauthorized access to a wide range of personal information, including names, contact details, locations, dates of birth, gender, religious beliefs, workplace information, and even data about users’ children.

In a statement, DPC Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle described the breach as a serious security risk, stating, “By allowing unauthorized exposure of profile information, the vulnerabilities behind this breach caused a grave risk of misuse of these types of data.”

While Meta quickly addressed the vulnerability and resolved the breach after it was discovered, the impact of the attack was far-reaching. Out of the 29 million affected accounts, approximately 3 million were located within the European Union and European Economic Area.

The DPC, which serves as the lead regulator for many of the top U.S. tech companies operating in Europe, has levied substantial fines on Meta under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) since its implementation in 2018. This latest fine brings the total penalties against Meta to nearly €3 billion. Notably, the company is currently appealing a record €1.2 billion fine imposed in 2023.

Meta has expressed its intention to appeal the latest penalty, asserting that it has implemented a range of measures to enhance user privacy and security across its platforms. The social media giant continues to face scrutiny as the DPC and other regulators closely monitor compliance with GDPR standards.

