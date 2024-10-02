European Commission Appoints New Chief Competition Economist

The European Commission has announced the appointment of Professor Emanuele Tarantino as the new Chief Competition Economist at the Directorate-General for Competition (DG COMP). According to a statement from the Commission, this appointment underscores the organization’s commitment to fostering fair competition across the single market, benefiting consumers and businesses alike.

Mr. Tarantino, an Italian national, brings a wealth of expertise to the role, boasting an impressive academic background and 15 years of experience in economic analysis and competition policy. Per a statement from the Commission, his extensive knowledge of market dynamics and regulatory frameworks positions him well to provide strategic guidance on complex economic issues. This expertise will be vital in advising on the economic aspects of policy development and the enforcement of competition rules within the EU.

A graduate of the European University Institute in Italy, where he earned his PhD in Economics, Professor Tarantino has held prestigious academic and institutional roles throughout his career. He currently serves as a Professor of Economics at Luiss University and is a Research Affiliate at both the Einaudi Institute for Economics and Finance in Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research in the U.K. In addition to his academic pursuits, Mr. Tarantino is an Academic Advisor at the Banco de España and a member of the Economic Advisory Group on Competition Policy at DG COMP. His previous experience includes a tenure as an Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Mannheim in Germany.

The effective date of Professor Tarantino’s appointment will be announced at a later time, as per a statement from the European Commission. His role is expected to play a critical part in shaping the future of competition policy in Europe, ensuring that all companies can compete on equal footing.

Source: EC Europa