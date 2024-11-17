Exxon Mobil to Lay Off Nearly 400 Employees in Texas Following Merger

Exxon Mobil is set to lay off approximately 400 workers in Texas as part of the ongoing integration process following its recent merger with Pioneer Natural Resources. According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed by the Texas Workforce Commission, the layoffs will affect employees at five locations across the state, including Big Lake, Irving, and Midland.

The mass layoffs, which will occur over the next two years, are slated to begin on December 31 and continue through May 2026. The notice indicates that a significant portion of the layoffs will be concentrated at a facility in Irving, situated roughly 16 miles northwest of Dallas.

In response to the announcement, Exxon Mobil explained that the company has offered “transition roles” to impacted employees, though some workers have opted not to accept these positions. The company emphasized that its employment strategy remains unchanged and reiterated its commitment to retaining talent from Pioneer Natural Resources.

“The success of this merger depends heavily on the retention of Pioneer’s talented workforce, and more than 1,900 Pioneer employees were offered jobs as part of the merger,” Exxon Mobil said in a statement to USA Today.

The layoffs come after Exxon Mobil’s merger with Pioneer, which has reshaped the landscape of the oil and gas sector. Despite these job cuts, Exxon has made efforts to ensure the continuation of Pioneer’s workforce through new employment offers as part of the consolidation process.

The Texas Workforce Commission, which oversees workforce development services in the state, issued the WARN notice, a formal requirement whenever large-scale layoffs are planned, as per guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Source: USA Today