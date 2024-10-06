Federal Judge Keeps Antitrust Case Against Live Nation in New York, Rejecting Venue Change

A federal judge in New York has ruled that the ongoing antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and its subsidiary Ticketmaster will proceed in the Southern District of New York, rejecting the defendants’ request to transfer the case to Washington, D.C. According to Bloomberg, this ruling is a significant step forward for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), which seeks to dismantle what it describes as an illegal monopoly in the live events industry.

In May, the DOJ, alongside nearly 30 state attorneys general, filed a lawsuit against Live Nation, aiming to compel the company to divest Ticketmaster, a giant in the ticketing market. The lawsuit follows years of rising consumer frustration over ticket prices and purchasing processes. Live Nation and Ticketmaster argued that a prior consent decree from their 2010 merger with the DOJ designated the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia as the appropriate venue for any related legal matters. However, the court’s recent decision allows the case to remain in New York, where it will be heard in 2026.

The lawsuit accuses Live Nation of monopolistic practices that have significantly increased ticket prices for consumers. This antitrust action comes amid widespread dissatisfaction among fans over the concert-going experience, which has seen ticket costs rise to exorbitant levels, at times equating to a month’s rent for the most sought-after shows. “We are not here today because Live Nation-Ticketmaster’s conduct is inconvenient or frustrating,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland during a press conference in May. “We are here because … that conduct is anticompetitive and illegal. We allege that Live Nation has illegally monopolized markets across the live-concert industry in the United States for far too long. It is time to break it up.”

The DOJ claims that Live Nation’s immense market power allows it to secure lucrative contracts with artists that smaller competitors cannot match. This, they argue, ultimately leads to higher ticket prices as fans bear the burden of the inflated costs associated with these contracts. The company’s promotional business alone reported $4.5 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2024, surpassing its closest rival, AEG Presents, by more than double, according to Pollstar.

Despite the DOJ’s concerns, Live Nation has strongly refuted the claims, asserting that it receives only a small portion of the total fees charged by Ticketmaster. Dan Wall, the company’s executive vice president of corporate and regulatory affairs, argued that the DOJ’s lawsuit fails to consider other factors contributing to rising ticket prices, including production costs, scalping, and artist demands.