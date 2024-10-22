Federal Judge Recuses Herself from Financial Aid Conspiracy Case Involving 40 Private Colleges

District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman has recused herself from overseeing a high-profile antitrust lawsuit involving 40 private universities. The case, which accuses the institutions and the College Board of orchestrating a scheme related to financial aid in violation of US antitrust laws, will now be presided over by Judge Sara L. Ellis.

According to a filing submitted on October 18, Judge Coleman cited her family’s involvement with one or more of the defendant universities as the reason for stepping down. While the specific institutions connected to her family were not disclosed, federal law mandates that judges disqualify themselves from cases where their impartiality could be questioned. The case, Hansen v. Northwestern University, is part of a broader legal challenge against the financial aid practices of several prestigious private colleges.

Per Bloomberg, Steve Berman, managing partner at Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, who represents the plaintiffs in the case, expressed satisfaction with Coleman’s decision to recognize the potential conflict of interest and remove herself from the proceedings.

Coleman’s recusal marks the latest instance of a federal judge stepping down from an antitrust case this year due to conflicts of interest. Last month, Judge Andrea R. Wood recused herself from a settled antitrust lawsuit related to realtor commission payments, citing a distant relative’s connection to a law firm involved in the case. In another high-profile instance, Judge Michael Farbiarz recused himself in April from a Justice Department antitrust case against Apple Inc., following a rule that bars judges from handling cases where their impartiality could reasonably be questioned.

The financial aid conspiracy lawsuit has attracted considerable attention due to its allegations that these 40 colleges, including some of the nation’s top institutions, may have colluded to limit financial aid and inflate tuition costs. The case will proceed under the supervision of Judge Ellis as it moves through the Northern District of Illinois court system.

This wave of judicial recusals highlights the growing sensitivity in antitrust cases, where conflicts of interest, whether real or perceived, have prompted heightened scrutiny and a commitment to maintaining the integrity of the legal process.

Source: Bloomberg