FIFA Faces Antitrust Lawsuit in US Federal Court Over Puerto Rico Soccer Dispute

FIFA, the global governing body of soccer, is facing a legal challenge in the United States after a federal court allowed part of an antitrust lawsuit against it to proceed. The lawsuit, filed by the Puerto Rico Soccer League (PRSL), accuses FIFA of conspiring to restrict sanctioned tournaments and matches in Puerto Rico, allegedly leaving players with limited opportunities.

According to Reuters, U.S. District Judge Raúl Manuel Arias-Marxuach, based in San Juan, ruled on Monday that the PRSL presented sufficient evidence to move forward with its antitrust claim. However, the judge dismissed other allegations, including a federal racketeering claim that accused FIFA and other parties of defrauding the league.

The PRSL, which was established in 2008 to organize and promote professional soccer events in Puerto Rico and internationally, has taken issue with a FIFA policy that purportedly prevents leagues from hosting tournaments unless they are sanctioned by Puerto Rico’s local governing soccer body, the Federación Puertorriqueña de Fútbol (FPF). The FPF, also named as a defendant, has been previously ordered to face the PRSL’s antitrust allegations in this case.

Per Reuters, the case has drawn attention to the broader implications of FIFA’s regulatory policies and their impact on local soccer leagues. The lawsuit contends that these restrictions stifle competition and limit the growth of independent leagues like the PRSL.

Legal representation for the PRSL includes attorneys Ibrahim Reyes of Reyes Lawyers and Jose Olmo-Rodriguez, while FIFA is being represented by H. Christopher Boehning of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Roberto A. Cámara-Fuertes of Ferraiuoli.

The case is officially titled Puerto Rico Soccer League NFP et al v. Federación Puertorriqueña de Fútbol et al, No. 3:23-cv-01203-RAM.

Source: Reuters