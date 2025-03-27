Former CJEU Judge Nils Wahl Joins Covington’s Brussels Office

Covington & Burling LLP has announced that Nils Wahl will be joining the firm’s EU Competition and Litigation Practice in its Brussels office. Wahl brings extensive experience in European legal affairs, having served in multiple high-ranking judicial and academic roles over the past two decades.

According to a statement from Covington, Wahl previously served as a judge at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) from 2019 to 2024. Before that, he held the position of Advocate General before the CJEU from 2012 to 2019 and was a judge at the General Court from 2006 to 2012. His legal career also includes a significant academic presence, as he was a professor of EU law at Stockholm University for over two decades, from 2001 to 2024. Since 2025, he has been a visiting professor at the University of Uppsala.

Per Covington’s announcement, Wahl’s expertise aligns with the firm’s expanding focus on European regulatory and litigation matters, especially given the increasing complexity of EU legislation. Lisa Peets, co-chair of Covington’s Technology and Communications Regulation Practice Group and a member of the firm’s global Management Committee, highlighted Wahl’s depth of experience. She noted that longstanding EU regulations, including the GDPR, and newer laws such as the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act, have significantly expanded litigation in Europe. Peets stated that Wahl’s background makes him well-positioned to assist clients in navigating legal challenges before European courts.

Commenting on his new role, Wahl expressed enthusiasm for contributing to Covington’s regulatory and litigation work. He emphasized the growing complexity of European law and its far-reaching impact on national and international legal systems. “Understanding and effectively negotiating the CJEU’s rulings and procedures is essential for navigating the evolving global legal landscape,” he stated.

Wahl’s legal and academic credentials further bolster his standing as a leading expert in EU law. He holds a Master of Law and a PhD from Stockholm University and is fluent in Swedish, English, and French. His previous leadership roles include chairing the Swedish Council for European Legal Research from 2001 to 2006 and serving on the Swedish Competition Authority’s independent research council.

