From Capability to Responsibility: Securing Our Global Digital Ecosystem With Next‑Generation AI

By: Amy Hogan-Burney (Microsoft On the Issues)

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In this post for Microsoft’s On The Issues blog, author Amy Hogan-Burney talks about how frontier AI is rapidly transforming cybersecurity by accelerating vulnerability discovery, creating both major defensive opportunities and serious risks. She argues that advanced AI tools could help secure critical infrastructure such as hospitals, energy grids, water systems, and telecommunications networks, but could also be exploited by malicious actors if released irresponsibly or without sufficient safeguards.

The piece stresses that cybersecurity protections must evolve at the same pace as AI capabilities. Hogan-Burney highlights the need for stronger pre-deployment testing, coordinated risk assessments, and closer collaboration between governments, AI developers, software providers, and infrastructure operators. She also notes that AI systems themselves have become high-value cyber targets, requiring stronger protections for models, data, and underlying infrastructure.

Microsoft outlines five key recommendations for securing the AI era: reinforcing core cybersecurity practices like Zero Trust and multi-factor authentication; responsibly releasing advanced AI capabilities through phased testing and controlled access; modernizing vulnerability management to focus on real-world exploitability; accelerating remediation and patching efforts; and building stronger international cooperation on AI security standards and information sharing.

The article concludes that trust will determine whether frontier AI strengthens or weakens global cybersecurity. Hogan-Burney argues that innovation and security should reinforce one another, and says governments, industry, and infrastructure operators must work together to ensure advanced AI is deployed responsibly, securely, and in ways that strengthen long-term digital resilience worldwide..

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