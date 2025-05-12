Geradin Partners Expands London Team with New Partner Hire

Geradin Partners has welcomed Jennifer Reeves as a partner in its London office, strengthening its competition and litigation capabilities across the UK market. The firm, known for its focus on competition law, digital regulation, and complex litigation, announced the appointment in a recent statement.

Reeves, a solicitor-advocate, brings experience in high-stakes competition litigation, including collective proceedings, cartel damages actions, and regulatory appeals. According to a statement, she joins the firm after serving at Macfarlanes, with previous roles at Freshfields and Baker McKenzie. Her background also includes a tenure as a référendaire at the UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal, where she played a role in the development of the tribunal’s collective proceedings framework introduced in 2015.

The addition of Reeves marks a strategic move by Geradin Partners to bolster its litigation portfolio in the UK. Per a statement, she is expected to contribute immediately to ongoing matters before the Competition Appeal Tribunal and to support the firm’s broader litigation strategy.

Founded by Damien Geradin, the firm operates across five European cities — Brussels, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Helsinki — and currently includes 13 partners among a total team of 35 lawyers and advisors.

Source: Reuters