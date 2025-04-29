Goodwin Expands Brussels Presence with Antitrust Hire

Goodwin has taken a step in building its antitrust and competition footprint in Europe, announcing the addition of partner Athena Kontosakou to its recently launched Brussels office. The firm revealed on Monday, April 28, that Kontosakou joins from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, bolstering the firm’s growing presence in a key regulatory hub.

Per a statement from Goodwin, Kontosakou’s arrival signals a continued commitment to expanding the firm’s capabilities in European competition law. Her appointment follows the January hire of Stephen Mavroghenis, also from Quinn Emanuel, who now leads the Brussels office. Kontosakou is set to work alongside Mavroghenis as the firm builds a full-service antitrust team in the region.

According to a statement from Goodwin, Kontosakou brings with her a wealth of experience across EU competition law, including antitrust enforcement, merger control, state aid matters, and litigation before European courts. Her client base spans industries such as technology, telecommunications, financial services, and energy. She is also recognized for her work under the EU’s Digital Markets and Services Acts, particularly in representing clients before the European Courts in Luxembourg.

Related: Goodwin Announces New Additions to Antitrust & Competition Practice

The Brussels office is expected to grow further in the coming months, with a team of associates anticipated to join and support the firm’s client base on the ground. According to the firm, this expansion reflects an effort to enhance its ability to advise on cross-border regulatory challenges, particularly in the context of antitrust investigations, merger clearance, foreign direct investment, and subsidies regulation.

Source: Goodwin