Google Agrees to Provide AI-Related Documents in Monopoly Case

Alphabet Inc.’s Google has agreed to produce certain documents related to its integration of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in its search operations, according to discussions during a court hearing on Thursday. This development comes as the tech giant faces mounting legal pressure in the federal government’s ongoing antitrust case, which accuses Google of monopolizing the online search market.

During the hearing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Google’s legal representative, John Schmidtlein of Williams & Connolly, expressed the company’s willingness to cooperate with the Justice Department (DOJ) by providing records on AI, provided they pertain specifically to the search market. Schmidtlein emphasized that Google was prepared to share documents related to AI tools still under “engineering development,” noting that this offer was part of a compromise to refine the DOJ’s broader request for information.

The move comes as the court prepares for an April 2025 hearing to address potential remedies following an August ruling that found Google had illegally maintained its dominance in the search industry through exclusive partnerships. Per Bloomberg Law, the DOJ has indicated that it is weighing the possibility of seeking an order to break up parts of Google. The department is also considering how emerging technologies, like AI, will influence the future of online search—a factor that could play a significant role in determining appropriate remedies for the case.

Read more: SCOTUS Rules Against South Carolina Agency in Google Antitrust Case

DOJ attorney David E. Dahlquist explained that the government’s request for AI-related documents is part of a broader effort to understand how Google’s search business has evolved since discovery ended in 2022. “We don’t know what we don’t know,” Dahlquist remarked, citing Google’s launch of the Gemini chatbot and recent statements by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai about AI integration. The DOJ is particularly interested in how AI is shaping search features and access points, including Google Chrome, per Bloomberg Law.

However, there remain significant points of contention between Google and the DOJ. One of the primary issues concerns the distribution of AI tools on smartphones and any recent agreements Google has made with third-party companies, such as Apple. Schmidtlein raised concerns about disclosing certain documents, particularly those post-dating the court’s August ruling, alluding to the possibility of legal privilege surrounding these records.

Judge Amit Mehta, who is presiding over the case, encouraged the DOJ to “narrow” the scope of some of its requests. However, he also affirmed that the government is entitled to obtain documents relating to Google’s negotiations over distribution agreements. Judge Mehta voiced similar concerns regarding the DOJ’s requests for internal documents linked to foreign regulatory investigations.

With the DOJ expected to submit its final proposal by November 20, 2024, the court is moving toward a decision on remedies by August 2025. In the meantime, Google has signaled its intention to appeal Judge Mehta’s earlier ruling, indicating that this landmark antitrust case will likely continue to evolve as both sides prepare for further legal battles.

Source: Bloomberg Law