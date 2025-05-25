Foxconn Reportedly Among Bidders for $3 Billion UTAC Deal

Taiwan’s Foxconn is reportedly eyeing a multibillion-dollar acquisition in the semiconductor space, positioning itself as a potential suitor for Singapore-based UTAC Holdings, according to Reuters. The deal, which could value the chip assembly and testing firm at around $3 billion, is being closely watched in the tech and investment communities.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Foxconn, best known as the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and a key Apple supplier, is one of several parties evaluating a bid for UTAC. The potential sale underscores Foxconn’s strategic push into the semiconductor sector as it seeks to diversify beyond its traditional electronics manufacturing operations.

UTAC is currently owned by Beijing-headquartered private equity firm Wise Road Capital. The firm has reportedly engaged Jefferies to manage the sale process, with non-binding bids expected by the end of this month, per Reuters.

Given UTAC’s presence in China, the company is anticipated to attract bidders primarily from outside the United States, the sources noted. This reflects the broader geopolitical sensitivities surrounding the global semiconductor industry and its intricate supply chain.

Founded in 1997, UTAC provides semiconductor assembly and testing services, catering to a wide range of sectors including consumer electronics, computing, medical technology, and security devices. According to the company’s website, its customer base consists largely of fabless chip companies, as well as integrated device manufacturers and wafer foundries.

UTAC operates multiple facilities across Asia, with sites in Singapore, China, Thailand, and Indonesia. Its global sales operations span the U.S., Europe, and Asia, reflecting its international market reach.

Foxconn’s interest in UTAC aligns with its recent efforts to build a stronger presence in the chip industry—a sector critical to the future of everything from smartphones to electric vehicles. The company has already made several moves in this space in recent years, aiming to secure a foothold in semiconductor manufacturing and services.

