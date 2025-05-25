Swiss Regulator Orders Booking.com to Slash Hotel Commission Rates by Nearly 25%

Swiss authorities have directed online travel giant Booking.com to significantly reduce the commission fees it charges hotels for reservations made through its platform. The ruling follows a probe by Switzerland’s price watchdog, which concluded that the company had leveraged its dominant market position to impose excessively high charges on accommodation providers.

According to a statement from the Swiss price regulator, the mandated cut of nearly 25% aims to bolster the competitive standing of Swiss hotels in an increasingly tough global hospitality market. The agency also noted that the move could provide indirect financial relief to consumers.

Booking.com, headquartered in Amsterdam, disputes the regulator’s findings. Per a statement from the company, it argues that hotels are under no obligation to list their rooms on the platform and contends that its service offers valuable exposure and booking potential to its partners. The company has announced plans to challenge the decision through an appeal.

While the legal process unfolds, Booking.com intends to maintain its current commission structure. The Swiss regulator has stipulated, however, that if the ruling is upheld, the commission rate reduction must be put into effect within three months of the final judgment. The order will remain valid for a period of three years.

Source: NL Times