Google Ramps Up AI Education and Advocacy Amid Global Regulatory Scrutiny

Alphabet Inc.’s Google, already grappling with significant regulatory challenges, is intensifying its efforts to influence public opinion and policymaking around artificial intelligence (AI) as governments worldwide gear up to regulate the transformative technology.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google, already grappling with significant regulatory challenges, is intensifying its efforts to influence public opinion and policymaking around artificial intelligence (AI) as governments worldwide gear up to regulate the transformative technology. According to Reuters, Google has made AI education and workforce training a cornerstone of its strategy to shape the narrative on AI while navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

Kent Walker, Alphabet’s president of global affairs, highlighted the importance of familiarizing more individuals and organizations, including government bodies, with AI. “Getting more people and organizations, including governments, familiar with AI and using AI tools, makes for better AI policy and opens up new opportunities – it’s a virtuous cycle,” Walker told Reuters. The tech giant believes that increasing AI literacy will not only lead to sound policy decisions but also foster innovation and opportunities across industries.

Google’s push for AI advocacy comes as the company faces intense scrutiny from regulators worldwide, particularly in its existing businesses in advertising and search. Per Reuters, the European Union has been pressuring the company to sell a portion of its advertising technology business to address antitrust concerns. Meanwhile, in the United States, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is pursuing measures that could force a breakup of Google’s Chrome browser. These regulatory battles are unfolding alongside new AI-specific regulations being drafted by governments to address issues such as copyright infringement, privacy concerns, and workforce disruption.

Source: Google to Tackle Fake Reviews in the UK, Says Competition Regulator

One significant regulatory development is the European Union’s AI Act, which seeks to categorize AI systems based on their risk levels and require disclosures for general-purpose AI. However, Reuters reported that tech giants, including Google, have pushed back against the proposed legislation, arguing that the regulations could lead to multibillion-dollar fines and stifle innovation.

The U.S. Justice Department has also sought to limit Google’s advancements in AI, citing its dominance in the search business as a contributing factor to its monopoly status. These regulatory hurdles underscore the challenges Google faces as it competes with rivals like Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Meta in the AI space.

Amid these challenges, Google is doubling down on its AI education initiatives. In September, CEO Sundar Pichai announced the launch of a $120 million investment fund aimed at developing AI training programs. The company’s executives, including Walker and Ruth Porat, Alphabet’s president and chief investment officer, have been actively engaging with policymakers worldwide to discuss AI governance and advocate for balanced regulations.

Source: Reuters