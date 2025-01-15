Hardware and Software Interoperability Benefits Consumers, Unlike Closed Systems.
CPI Talks with Borja Martínez Corral
When software and hardware are designed to be open and interoperable, consumers benefit significantly. This openness helps avoid lock-in effects and fosters competition among operating systems, according to Borja Martínez Corral, Partner at Fieldfisher. Conversely, in closed ecosystems, the quality and variety of services consumers receive depend solely on the company controlling the ecosystem.