Apple Considers Safari Overhaul Amid Uncertainty Over $20 Billion Google Deal

In the face of legal pressure threatening its lucrative deal with Google, Apple is reportedly weighing major changes to its Safari web browser, including a potential shift toward artificial intelligence-powered search engines, according to Apple Insider.

As Google contends with the U.S. Justice Department over possible remedies in an ongoing antitrust lawsuit, Apple could see its long-standing $20 billion-a-year arrangement—making Google the default search engine on Safari—terminated. That prospect is pushing Apple to explore alternative strategies, per Apple Insider.

During court testimony, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, Eddy Cue, revealed that the company is “actively looking” into reimagining how Safari handles search. One of the primary directions being considered is integrating AI-driven search platforms, such as those developed by OpenAI, Perplexity AI, and Anthropic, into Safari’s search options.

Apple Insider reports that Cue noted a decline in Safari searches this past April—the first time such a drop has been recorded. He attributed the decrease to the growing popularity of AI tools for handling user queries, which are increasingly encroaching on traditional search engine territory.

Although Apple is exploring these AI search engines, Cue made it clear that they are not expected to become the default option on Safari anytime soon. According to Reuters, Cue indicated that these AI tools, while promising, still require further development to meet Apple’s standards.

The potential departure from Google as Safari’s default search engine would mark a significant shift for both companies. For Apple, it would mean adjusting to the loss of a major revenue stream, while for Google, it could mean losing a valuable source of search traffic on one of the most widely used mobile platforms.

Apple’s openness to AI search integration reflects a broader trend in the tech industry, where artificial intelligence continues to reshape how users interact with information online. As the antitrust case unfolds, Apple appears to be preparing for a future where the dominance of traditional search engines may no longer be guaranteed.

Source: Apple Insider