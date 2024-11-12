Herbert Smith Freehills and Kramer Levin Join Forces in Global Merger

Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) and Kramer Levin have revealed their plans to merge, forming a new global legal entity, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer. This strategic move aims to create one of the world’s leading law firms, combining the strengths of both firms to provide exceptional services across complex transactions and high-stakes disputes.

According to a statement issued by both firms, the merger will unite over 2,700 lawyers, including 640 partners, across 25 offices globally. This will position the new firm among the top 20 law firms in terms of both employee count and revenue. The combined firm will operate under the name Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer worldwide, with a simplified abbreviation of HSF Kramer used in the United States.

From day one, the merged firm will function as a fully integrated entity, sharing a global benefits structure and featuring a robust team of 120 partners in the U.S. “This will help position the firm as a strong player in the U.S. legal market and enable it to better serve clients across a wide range of industries,” the statement read.

The merger enhances Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer’s global presence by drawing on Herbert Smith Freehills’ established footprint in regions like Asia, Australia, EMEA, and the UK, while Kramer Levin’s distinguished reputation in New York, Washington D.C., and Silicon Valley bolsters the firm’s strength in critical U.S. markets. The combined entity is expected to generate revenues surpassing $2 billion, providing a solid foundation for future investments and growth.

The merger will significantly expand the firm’s capabilities, particularly in key sectors such as energy, financial services, infrastructure, mining, and technology, where Herbert Smith Freehills already has a leading position. “We see this merger as an opportunity to accelerate our growth in the U.S. and leverage the complementary strengths of both firms to serve clients in new and dynamic sectors,” the statement added.

In addition, the new firm will broaden its service offerings, adding expertise in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, private equity, real estate, corporate crime investigations, and international arbitration. Together, these areas of expertise will allow Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer to deliver comprehensive solutions for clients involved in significant global matters.

With this merger, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is poised to become a dominant force in the international legal market, offering a seamless integration of services and a vast network of professionals to support clients’ needs around the world.

