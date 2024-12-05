How does competition in mobile ecosystems impact competition in the tech industry, and what the benefits and drawbacks for companies and consumers?

Featured News

UK Approves £15 Billion Vodafone-Three Merger With Conditions

Dec 5, 2024 by CPI

Mastercard Settlement Faces Challenge in Landmark Consumer Case

Dec 4, 2024 by CPI

Novartis Loses Appeal to Delay US Launch of Entresto Generic

Dec 4, 2024 by CPI

UK Delays Provisional Findings in Cloud Market Probe to January

Dec 4, 2024 by CPI

EU Probes Nvidia Over Alleged Bundling Practices Amid Run:ai Acquisition Scrutiny

Dec 4, 2024 by CPI

Antitrust Mix by CPI

Antitrust Chronicle® – Moats & Entrenchment

Nov 29, 2024 by CPI

Assessing the Potential for Antitrust Moats and Trenches in the Generative AI Industry

Nov 29, 2024 by Allison Holt, Sushrut Jain & Ashley Zhou

How SEP Hold-up Can Lead to Entrenchment

Nov 29, 2024 by Jay Jurata, Elena Kamenir & Christie Boyden

The Role of Moats in Unlocking Economic Growth

Nov 29, 2024 by CPI

Overcoming Moats and Entrenchment: Disruptive Innovation in Generative AI May Be More Successful than Regulation

Nov 29, 2024 by Simon Chisholm & Charlie Whitehead