ICC Arbitration Rules 2026: What You Need to Know

By: Siobahn Abraham & Victoria Clark (BCLP)

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This insight piece for BCLP from authors Siobhan Abraham & Victoria Clark provides a short overview and commentary on the key changes introduced by the ICC’s 2026 Arbitration Rules, which are designed to improve efficiency while preserving the core framework of international arbitration. The authors highlight the abolition of the traditional Terms of Reference, replacing it with an initial case management conference that serves as the primary early procedural milestone and eliminates a step often viewed as cumbersome and time-consuming.

The article also examines the introduction of a formal early determination mechanism, allowing tribunals to dismiss claims or defenses that are manifestly without merit or clearly outside their jurisdiction. While this aligns the ICC with other major arbitral institutions and could enhance procedural efficiency, the authors note that the high threshold for success may limit its practical use.

A major focus of the reforms is the expansion of expedited proceedings. The threshold for automatic application of the Expedited Procedure Provisions has increased from US$3 million to US$4 million for newer arbitration agreements, extending fast-track arbitration to a larger share of commercial disputes. In addition, the Rules introduce a new Highly Expedited Arbitration Procedure (HEAP), which aims to produce a final award within three months through highly compressed timelines, limited submissions, and streamlined procedures.

The authors suggest that the 2026 Rules represent an evolution rather than a revolution of the ICC framework. While notable changes include removing the largely ineffective six-month deadline for awards in standard proceedings and strengthening arbitrator disclosure requirements by requiring parties to assist in identifying potential conflicts, it remains uncertain whether the reforms will significantly reduce the cost and duration of arbitrations. However, the new tools should provide parties with greater flexibility to pursue faster and more efficient dispute resolution…

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