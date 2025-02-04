Intel Faces Potential Antitrust Investigation in China

China is reportedly considering launching an antitrust investigation into U.S. semiconductor giant Intel, according to the Financial Times. This potential probe comes as part of a broader response to the U.S. government’s recent decision to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Per the Financial Times, Chinese regulators had already reopened an antitrust probe into Google in December, shortly before former U.S. President Donald Trump took office. The investigation into Google reportedly focuses on whether the company’s Android operating system has harmed Chinese smartphone manufacturers such as Oppo and Xiaomi. This move highlights China’s increasing scrutiny of American tech firms operating within its borders.

Sources familiar with the matter told the Financial Times that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) is now weighing whether to formally initiate an investigation into Intel. However, details about the nature of the potential probe remain unclear. One source indicated that the decision to proceed may hinge on the state of U.S.-China relations in the coming weeks. Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to engage in discussions with U.S. officials regarding trade and economic policies.

In a broader context, Beijing’s regulatory actions against U.S. technology firms appear to be part of its response to Washington’s tightening trade restrictions. Per the Financial Times, Chinese regulators had also launched an antitrust investigation into Nvidia in December, examining potential violations related to its 2019 acquisition of Mellanox Technologies, an Israeli networking company.

Liu Xu, a researcher at the National Strategy Institute of Tsinghua University, commented that the use of antitrust investigations as a countermeasure in trade disputes might not be the most effective way to shield Chinese companies from the economic impact of U.S. tariffs. “It would inevitably spark controversy,” Xu noted.

The increasing number of Chinese regulatory actions against major U.S. technology firms reflects the growing tension between the two economic superpowers. While U.S. policymakers have been imposing export restrictions on advanced semiconductor technologies, China appears to be ramping up scrutiny of American corporations within its jurisdiction. According to the Financial Times, SAMR investigators visited Google’s Beijing offices in January to request information related to their probe, demonstrating Beijing’s renewed push for regulatory enforcement against foreign tech companies.

With trade and technology disputes continuing to escalate, industry analysts will be closely watching whether Chinese authorities proceed with an official investigation into Intel and how it may impact the broader semiconductor industry.