Intel Secures $536 Million Payout After Challenging EU Antitrust Fine

Intel has received a €515.55 million ($536 million) payment from the European Commission as default interest, following the annulment of a €1.06 billion antitrust fine imposed in 2009. This development marks a significant turn in Intel’s prolonged legal battle with EU competition authorities.

The original fine was levied against Intel for allegedly engaging in anti-competitive practices, including offering rebates to computer manufacturers such as Dell, Hewlett-Packard, NEC, and Lenovo to favor its chips over those of competitors like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Intel contested the fine, leading to a series of legal proceedings. In 2022, the General Court of the European Union annulled the fine, citing insufficient analysis by the European Commission. The Commission’s subsequent appeal was dismissed by the European Court of Justice in October 2024, effectively ending the long-standing case.

Following the court’s decision, Intel sought €593 million in interest on the annulled fine. The European Commission initially resisted, but the EU Court of Justice upheld Intel’s claim, resulting in the Commission making the payment to Intel on November 6, 2024.

Despite this legal victory, Intel continues to face challenges. In 2023, the company was fined €376 million for payments made to HP, Acer, and Lenovo to hinder competing products. Additionally, Intel reported a net loss of $100 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, with annual losses totaling $18.8 billion, reflecting a 7% year-on-year decline in revenue.

Source: Reuters