Ivy League Declines to Join Antitrust Settlement, Upholds Amateur Athletic Model

The Ivy League has decided not to join the antitrust settlement that would allow colleges to directly compensate student-athletes, reaffirming its commitment to the traditional amateur model of collegiate sports. According to ESPN, the league’s decision leaves it standing apart from many other major athletic conferences that have embraced new rules aimed at professionalizing college sports.

Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris communicated the decision in an email sent to players and coaches earlier this week. In the message, Harris emphasized that the league’s priority remains rooted in academic excellence and the holistic development of student-athletes. As cited by ESPN, Harris wrote, “This decision to ‘not opt in’ means the Ivy League and its schools … will continue to provide an educational intercollegiate athletics model that is focused on academic primacy and the overall student-athlete experience.”

The $2.8 billion settlement, which is yet to be approved by a federal judge, addresses antitrust claims alleging that the NCAA and its largest conferences—ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12—colluded to prevent athletes from receiving a fair share of the revenue generated by college sports. The agreement also includes significant reforms, such as replacing scholarship limits with roster caps and expanding opportunities for direct compensation to athletes. However, the Ivy League, which does not offer athletic scholarships and instead awards funding based on financial need or academic merit, has opted out.

Per ESPN, Harris reiterated the league’s stance, noting, “I firmly believe that the totality of the Ivy League model—one that offers student-athletes an option with world-class academics and an opportunity for personal growth while yielding consistent national athletics success—will continue to resonate in this evolving and uncertain era of college sports.”

The House settlement also aims to bring greater oversight to the use of name, image, and likeness (NIL) agreements, which have transformed college sports by allowing athletes to earn endorsement deals. These agreements have often blurred the line between sponsorship and direct financial incentives for recruitment, as noted by ESPN.

While the NCAA’s largest conferences have signaled their intent to move forward with the settlement, smaller athletic leagues, such as the Ivy League, must independently decide whether to participate. Harris confirmed that the Ivy League “will not be changing our rules in response to the pending House antitrust settlement,” a sentiment first reported by The Daily Pennsylvanian.

