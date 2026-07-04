Japan Closes Broadcom VMware Antitrust Probe

Japan’s competition regulator has ended its antitrust investigation into Broadcom’s licensing practices for VMware server virtualization software, concluding that it did not find sufficient evidence to establish violations of the country’s Anti-Monopoly Act after nearly two years of review. However, the agency emphasized that it will continue monitoring competition in digital markets, underscoring ongoing regulatory attention to software licensing strategies employed by dominant technology companies.

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According to BigGo Finance, which first reported the decision, the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) announced on July 3 that it had closed its investigation into whether Broadcom’s post-acquisition licensing changes amounted to illegal tying arrangements or an abuse of superior bargaining position under Japanese competition law. The probe included a September 2024 on-site inspection of VMware’s Tokyo office and interviews with affected customers and other market participants.

The investigation centered on Broadcom’s overhaul of VMware’s commercial licensing model following its acquisition of the virtualization software company. As BigGo Finance reported, Broadcom shifted customers away from purchasing individual software products and toward subscription-based bundled packages that combined multiple offerings, including storage-related software. Japanese enterprise customers, including major IT companies, reportedly received notices requiring contract changes under the new framework.

Competition officials examined whether those changes effectively compelled customers to purchase products they did not need because migrating to competing virtualization platforms could involve substantial costs, operational disruption, and technical complexity. After reviewing transaction records, competitive effects, and the commercial relationships between Broadcom and its customers, the JFTC concluded that the available evidence did not support a finding of unlawful conduct under Japan’s competition rules.

Related: Broadcom Takes EU Regulators to Court Over VMware Probe Documents

During the review, Broadcom voluntarily proposed measures designed to reduce the impact of future contract changes. According to BigGo Finance, those commitments included providing customers with advance notice before implementing licensing or contractual modifications that could materially disadvantage them. Japanese regulators said those measures had already been communicated to domestic customers.

Although the Japanese investigation has concluded without enforcement action, the case highlights broader competition concerns surrounding enterprise software markets after major technology acquisitions.

Broadcom completed its acquisition of VMware in late 2023 in a transaction valued at approximately $69 billion following reviews by competition authorities in multiple jurisdictions. The acquisition significantly expanded Broadcom’s software business and strengthened its position in the enterprise virtualization market, where VMware’s technology remains deeply embedded in corporate data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Since the acquisition, Broadcom’s licensing strategy has drawn criticism beyond Japan. In Europe, the Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe (CISPE), an industry association representing cloud providers, filed a formal antitrust complaint with the European Commission in March 2026. The group alleges that Broadcom’s licensing changes, partner program revisions, bundled offerings, and pricing practices have reduced competition and limited customer choice in cloud infrastructure markets. Broadcom has rejected those allegations, saying CISPE misrepresents market conditions and that the company continues investing in its European VMware partners.

Source: BigGo Finance