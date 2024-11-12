Japanese Law Firm TMI Associates Broadens EU Reach with Brussels Office

The Brussels branch joins TMI’s other European offices in London and Paris, which were opened to expand the firm’s reach and provide more comprehensive support to clients on the continent. The Brussels office, launched shortly after the Paris opening in 2023, is strategically positioned to offer timely insights into EU legal trends, as it is located close to the Council of the European Union, the European Commission, and other critical institutions, according to TMI’s statement.

This latest expansion aims to create a “strategic triangle” for TMI in Europe, with each office playing a distinct role in navigating the legal and regulatory landscapes across the continent. TMI highlighted that the Brussels office will particularly focus on European competition law compliance, data protection regulations, environmental standards, energy law, ESG advisory services, and cross-border transactional support.

In a press statement, TMI noted that the new office will bolster its capacity to support Japanese corporations across a variety of sectors, including expanding global businesses, sports ventures, and media content development in Europe. As regulatory frameworks evolve within the EU, TMI aims to be a partner for Japanese companies as they adapt to new compliance standards and sustainability goals in the European market.

Mizuki Koshimoto, a specialist in energy and cross-border transactions, will lead TMI’s Brussels office. Koshimoto brings experience in renewable energy deals, carbon credits, and environmental compliance, and is tasked with assisting Japanese businesses in navigating these emerging EU markets. Additionally, he will support European companies interested in expanding into Japan. Working in collaboration with Akihiro Kudo, an EU competition law expert based in TMI’s London office, the Brussels team will offer support for clients managing EU and Japanese regulatory requirements.

The move comes at a time when Japanese corporate interest in Europe is surging, fueled by the need to comply with a host of new EU regulations in technology, sustainability, and trade. Per a statement, the EU’s regulatory focus on data protection and environmental compliance has introduced new challenges, making legal guidance essential for Asian businesses operating within European markets.

The expansion into Brussels aligns with broader industry trends as other Japanese law firms also increase their presence in Europe. Recently, Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu announced plans to open a London office in 2025, and Nishimura & Asahi disclosed intentions to establish branches in both London and Brussels. Likewise, Anderson Mori & Tomotsune operates offices in London and Brussels, while Atsumi & Sakai opened a Brussels branch earlier this year.

With its Brussels, London, and Paris locations, TMI Associates is strategically positioning itself as a leader in facilitating Japanese-EU business relations, aiming to simplify the regulatory complexities that accompany cross-border expansion and trade.

Source: Legal Business Online