King & Spalding Grow Antitrust Team

King & Spalding has welcomed veteran litigator Ross Elfand to its New York office. Elfand joins the firm after an 18-year tenure at White & Case, where he advanced from associate to partner, working with major clients in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors.

Per a statement from King & Spalding, the addition of Elfand comes as the firm experiences increased demand for antitrust expertise in these industries. Known for his versatile litigation experience, Elfand has previously represented high-profile clients such as Pfizer Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. His work includes serving as lead or co-lead counsel on significant cases, including a notable 2018 anti-competition claim by Pfizer against Johnson & Johnson.

Damien Marshall, who co-leads King & Spalding’s business litigation practice, emphasized that Elfand’s expertise aligns with the firm’s strategy to strengthen its antitrust offerings. “Ross is a versatile and accomplished antitrust litigator who will help strengthen our antitrust capabilities across the board,” Marshall said in a statement. “He has the experience and drive necessary as we continue to attract and handle more complex antitrust matters, particularly in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors.”

Elfand expressed enthusiasm about the move, citing King & Spalding’s robust platform and established client base in the pharmaceutical field as key reasons for his transition. “King & Spalding has just an outstanding platform for pharmaceutical clients,” he noted. “It’s a huge opportunity for me to grow my practice.” Elfand added that the chance to work alongside Sean Royall, the firm’s global head of antitrust and consumer protection, also influenced his decision, calling Royall a “nationally recognized antitrust litigator.”

King & Spalding highlighted Elfand’s particular expertise in cases that involve both intellectual property and antitrust issues, as well as his experience with complex regulatory matters at the intersection of global privacy and competition laws. According to the firm, Elfand’s addition underscores its commitment to expanding its capabilities in antitrust litigation, particularly as the Federal Trade Commission remains highly focused on oversight in the pharmaceutical and tech sectors. Elfand also remarked that while federal attention on these industries is likely to remain intense in the short term, the outcome of the upcoming presidential election could influence long-term regulatory trends.

Elfand’s arrival is part of a broader expansion at King & Spalding’s New York office, which recently added several partners, including Bobby Cook and Daniel Daneshrad to its real estate and funds practice, and Andrew Calica to its product liability and mass torts team.

In response to Elfand’s departure, a White & Case spokesperson confirmed, “We can confirm that Ross Elfand departed White & Case. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

