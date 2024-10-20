K&L Gates Strengthens Brussels Office with High-Profile Antitrust Hire from Gibson Dunn

K&L Gates has bolstered its Brussels office by hiring Lena Sandberg, a seasoned antitrust and state aid expert, from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. This move aims to enhance the firm’s capabilities in navigating the complexities of state aid regulations within the European Union.

Sandberg, who joined Gibson Dunn in 2013 as of counsel and rose to partner in 2018, brings significant expertise to K&L Gates. According to Law.com, her departure leaves Gibson Dunn’s Brussels office with no female partners, marking a notable shift in the gender composition of the office’s leadership.

Before her career at Gibson Dunn, Sandberg had an influential role at the EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) between 2004 and 2011, where she served as a senior officer in its competition and state aid directorate. The ESA ensures that non-EU countries such as Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein comply with the European Economic Area’s single market regulations. Sandberg’s deep understanding of state aid law and competition policy, developed through her work with the ESA, has been a key asset in her career, especially in litigation before the EU’s top courts.

Tony Griffiths, managing partner for K&L Gates’ European and Middle East regions, expressed enthusiasm about Sandberg’s arrival. “Lena joining us opens up significant new opportunities to serve clients in the rapidly developing landscape of state aid complexities, an area in which Lena is extremely knowledgeable,” Griffiths stated. Per Law.com, K&L Gates has made considerable strides in expanding its presence across Europe, with the Brussels office being a critical hub for its EU-focused legal services.

Sandberg’s expertise comes at a crucial time, as EU policymakers are expected to prioritize renewable energy and clean industry investments in the coming years. According to Sandberg, these sectors will require substantial subsidies, highlighting the vital role state aid rules will play in Europe’s economic transformation. She pointed out that recent EU initiatives and reports emphasize attracting significant foreign investments, which are often facilitated through tax incentives and other indirect subsidies.

“There is no doubt that in order to transform the EU into a green investment target, state aid will be key,” Sandberg remarked. Her insights into the evolving regulatory landscape will likely be invaluable to clients seeking to navigate these complex legal frameworks.

Sandberg’s addition brings the number of partners in K&L Gates’ Brussels office to six, following the firm’s recent expansion across Europe. The office, opened last year, plays a pivotal role in the firm’s strategy to strengthen its legal services in Europe’s policy-making capital.

