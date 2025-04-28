European Commission Grants Final Antitrust Approval for Amcor-Berry Global Merger

WHAT’S NEXT IN ANTITRUST™

The European Commission (EC) has given its unconditional approval for the merger of Amcor plc and Berry Global Group under the EU Merger Regulation, according to a statement released by the companies. This decision marks the final regulatory hurdle for the previously announced transaction, clearing the path for the two packaging giants to move forward with the final steps required to complete their combination.

Per the statement, the companies indicated that with the EC’s authorization secured, they are now positioned to meet all remaining conditions necessary for closing. The Amcor-Berry merger is anticipated to be finalized on April 30, 2025, contingent on the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

The European Commission’s unconditional approval is significant, as it confirms that the proposed merger does not raise competition concerns under EU antitrust rules. The transaction brings together two of the world’s leading packaging solution providers, both renowned for their global reach and commitment to innovation.

Amcor, known for developing responsible packaging solutions across diverse sectors such as food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care, also announced it plans to report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 after U.S. markets close on the same day the transaction is expected to close, April 30, 2025.