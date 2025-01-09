Meta Faces Scrutiny in Brazil After Shifting Fact-Checking Approach in the US

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed grave concern on Thursday regarding Meta’s decision to alter its fact-checking program in the United States, calling the move “extremely serious.” Lula announced he would convene a meeting with government officials to discuss the implications of this decision, which has sparked backlash in Brazil.

According to a statement made to reporters in Brasilia, Lula emphasized the importance of holding digital platforms to the same standards as traditional media outlets when it comes to accountability. “I think it’s extremely serious that people want digital communication to not have the same responsibility as someone who commits a crime in the written press,” he said.

Meta’s announcement earlier this week to revise its fact-checking efforts in the U.S. has prompted inquiries from Brazilian authorities. Prosecutors in the country have demanded that Meta clarify whether the changes would extend beyond the U.S. and affect its operations in Brazil. According to a document obtained by Reuters, the company has been given 30 days to respond.

The prosecutors’ request forms part of a broader investigation into how social media platforms address misinformation and violence within Brazil’s borders. In light of Meta’s decision, Brazilian Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who played a key role in the 2023 temporary suspension of the social media platform X, reiterated the necessity for foreign tech companies to comply with Brazilian laws if they wish to operate in the country.

Source: Reuters