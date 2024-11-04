Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Antitrust Case Kicks Off in Federal Court

Retired NBA icon Michael Jordan and other NASCAR team owners are at the center of an antitrust dispute with NASCAR, challenging what they describe as an unfair business model that restricts competition within the sport. Jordan’s 23XI Racing, co-owned by Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, along with Front Row Motorsports led by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, filed a lawsuit in October, alleging that NASCAR’s charter system places unreasonable limitations on team autonomy and competitive opportunities.

According to the complaint filed in federal court, NASCAR’s charter system operates as a franchise model that includes revenue-sharing mechanisms but, according to the teams, effectively restricts independent growth and ties them to NASCAR’s approved tracks and suppliers. The plaintiffs argue that NASCAR, led by chairman Jim France, exerts excessive control over teams and is behaving as what they term “monopolistic bullies.”

Tensions between NASCAR and the teams have been rising for months, culminating in NASCAR’s September proposal, which the teams allege was presented as a last-minute, non-negotiable offer. According to a statement from 23XI Racing and Front Row, this “take-it-or-leave-it” contract ultimately led them to reject the terms, prompting the lawsuit.

Read more: Nascar Fights Back in Antitrust Lawsuit Filed by Michael Jordan’s Racing Team

The court case began with a preliminary injunction hearing on Monday, which will significantly influence how 23XI and Front Row operate next season. Although both teams are expected to participate in NASCAR’s 2024 season, they may be required to compete as open teams. In doing so, they would face substantial restrictions that open teams must navigate, including financial and logistical limitations. The two teams are asking the court for an injunction that would allow them to race while still pursuing their lawsuit.

Jordan and Hamlin were present at the hearing, joined by Front Row’s Bob Jenkins and Jerry Freeze, signaling the gravity of the proceedings. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney recently denied a request from the plaintiffs for expedited access to NASCAR’s internal documents, which they argued were necessary to demonstrate the strength of their case. Judge Whitney acknowledged that while the requested documents might indeed help the plaintiffs’ case, the request was “not sufficiently narrowly tailored” to warrant expedited discovery.

NASCAR, in its defense, argues that the teams do not meet the requirements for an injunction since they still have the option to compete as open teams. NASCAR contends that if the teams ultimately prevail in court, any financial damages they incur could be compensated.

In its response, NASCAR announced it would permit up to eight open cars in its 40-car field next season. Additionally, NASCAR stated that it would only honor the 32 charter agreements signed in September, a decision which directly affects the teams’ plans. 23XI and Front Row, each holding two charters, had been in talks to purchase additional charters from Stewart-Haas Racing, but NASCAR has indicated it will not recognize these transactions.

The lawsuit, filed at the height of NASCAR’s competitive season, arrives as the series approaches its championship weekend in Phoenix, where 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick is among the top contenders. This legal battle now looms over the series, casting uncertainty on how NASCAR’s charter system will evolve amid mounting challenges from teams that argue for greater independence and competitive flexibility.