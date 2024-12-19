Minnesota Judge Approves $2.4 Million Hormel Settlement in Antitrust Case

A federal judge in Minnesota has granted final approval for a $2.4 million settlement between Hormel Foods and a class of commercial indirect purchasers. This settlement addresses allegations that Hormel participated in antitrust violations alongside other major players in the pork production industry.

According to a statement, the settlement resolves claims that pork producers conspired to manipulate market prices, raising costs for businesses and consumers. The legal action, part of a sprawling antitrust case, involved 27 consolidated cases and 146 parties, underscoring the scope of the allegations.

The case gained momentum after Judge John Tunheim consolidated the lawsuits in December 2022. The claims alleged that pork producers engaged in coordinated efforts to control supply and pricing, which harmed purchasers across the country.

Per a statement from the court, this settlement represents a significant milestone in the broader legal battles that have emerged within the pork industry. While Hormel denies wrongdoing, the resolution allows the company to avoid prolonged litigation and offers some relief to the affected class members.

Source: Swine Web