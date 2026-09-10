Modernizing European Competition Policy: Dead on Arrival

Featured News
Fifth Circuit Upholds Dismissal of Antitrust Suit Against NAR
Sep 10, 2026 by CPI
Saudi Wealth Fund Weighs Merger of EA and Savvy Games
Sep 10, 2026 by CPI
South Korea Antitrust Regulator Pushes Back on Korean Air Bid to Ease Merger Curbs
Sep 10, 2026 by CPI
China’s Top Court Steps Up Antitrust Enforcement Push
Sep 10, 2026 by CPI
US Justice Department Examines Nvidia’s $17 Billion Groq Deal
Sep 10, 2026 by CPI
Antitrust Mix by CPI
Antitrust Chronicle® – State Attorneys General
Aug 27, 2026 by CPI
CPI Talks… with Jonathan Skrmetti, Attorney General of Tennessee
Aug 27, 2026 by Jonathan Skrmetti
What the Live Nation Jury Instructions Tell Us About California’s Unfair Competition Law
Aug 27, 2026 by Henry Hauser, Brent Nakamura, Ashley Kaplan, Brian Wang & Cari Jeffries
From Backroom Deals to Public Scrutiny: The Tunney Act’s Past, Present, and Future
Aug 27, 2026 by Christina M. Black & Ashley A. Locke
Understanding the Fragility of Economic Concentration Through the Principles of Ecology
Aug 27, 2026 by Alexandra Spring