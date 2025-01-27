Morgan Lewis Expands London Office with Strategic Hires in Antitrust and Structured Finance

Morgan Lewis has further strengthened its London office with the addition of antitrust and competition lawyer Paul Johnson from Baker McKenzie and structured finance expert Dasha Sobornova from Akin Gump, according to a recent announcement by the firm. These new hires enhance Morgan Lewis’s capabilities in key practice areas to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Paul Johnson brings experience in competition law, representing clients before both the UK Competition and Markets Authority and the European Commission in a variety of regulatory matters. Meanwhile, Dasha Sobornova specializes in securitization and structured finance, advising on UK- and EU-related transactions with a focus on collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and representing arrangers, investment managers and other financial stakeholders.

“With stabilizing interest rates driving increased deal flow in an environment of heightened regulatory scrutiny, London continues to be a key global regulatory, financial, and enforcement hub,” said Firm Chair Jami McKeon in a statement. She highlighted that Paul and Dasha’s expertise in EU and UK regulations, paired with their insights into financial and industry trends, would immediately benefit clients as they navigate a complex landscape while seeking business opportunities.

London Office Managing Partner Nick Bolter echoed this sentiment, stating that the addition of Paul and Dasha reflects the firm’s broader strategy to deepen its talent pool across practices. “Paul and Dasha’s command in their respective disciplines, grounded in their collegial and collaborative approach, will be a welcome addition to serve our clients in London, Europe, and around the world,” he said.

This latest expansion comes as Morgan Lewis continues to grow its footprint in Europe. Over the past year, the firm has bolstered its London team with several high-profile additions, including intellectual property partner Tim Powell, life sciences lawyers Hiroshi Sheraton and Luciana Griebel, secondaries expert Ted Craig, and privacy and cybersecurity specialist Vishnu Shankar. Beyond London, the firm has seen growth in continental Europe, including the addition of a 54-lawyer team in Paris and an expanded presence in Germany, with new offices in Frankfurt and Munich.

Source: Morgan Lewis