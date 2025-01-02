Motorola Accuses UK of Antitrust Breach Over Terminated Emergency Services Contract

Motorola Solutions has initiated legal proceedings against the UK government, seeking £14.5 million ($18.4 million) in payments for alleged unpaid bills related to the development of Britain’s emergency services radio network. The lawsuit, filed in London’s High Court last month by Motorola’s subsidiary, Airwave Solutions, claims a breach of contract on the part of the government, according to a statement from the company.

Airwave Solutions, which created the original emergency services communication system, became part of Motorola Solutions following its acquisition in 2016. Motorola is pursuing £13.5 million ($17 million) in principal payments, alongside approximately £1 million ($1.27 million) in interest accrued since the dispute began.

Delays in the Emergency Services Network (ESN) Rollout

The dispute centers on the Emergency Services Network (ESN), a next-generation 4G-based communications system intended for police, fire, and ambulance services across England, Scotland, and Wales. Originally announced in 2015, the ESN was supposed to be operational by 2020. However, it has faced repeated delays, with a 2022 report by the National Audit Office (NAO) suggesting the rollout could be delayed until 2029 or beyond.

According to a statement referenced in the lawsuit, the UK Home Office had terminated Motorola’s contract for delivering the core voice application for the ESN two years ahead of schedule. This termination reportedly cost the government £45 million ($56 million) in payouts, yet no further payments have been made to Motorola since.

Legal and Financial Implications

Motorola alleges that the government’s failure to fulfill its payment obligations constitutes a serious breach of contract. Per the company’s lawsuit, the unpaid bills are directly tied to services rendered under the Airwave system, which remains essential for emergency services as the ESN rollout continues to face setbacks.

The UK Home Office has not publicly commented on the lawsuit, nor on the specifics of the financial dispute. Motorola’s legal filing reflects the broader challenges surrounding the ESN project, a program that has drawn significant scrutiny for cost overruns and timeline extensions.

