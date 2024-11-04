New Commissioner, New Mission, New Policy for Competition?

On September 17, 2024, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced her proposed College of Commissioners for her second five-year term, which will now await confirmation by the European Parliament.

Of particular interest from a competition policy perspective is the mission letter addressed to Teresa Ribera Rodríguez, the designated Executive Vice-President for a “Clean, Just and Competitive Transition.” This letter outlines the key priorities and action plans that will shape the European Commission’s agenda over the next five years.

In this post, we introduce EVP-designate Ribera and explore the specific tasks assigned to her, particularly in the realm of competition policy.

About EVP-designate Ribera

Teresa Ribera Rodríguez, like many of her fellow Commissioners, has held various national ministerial roles. Since 2018, she has served as Spain’s Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, and since 2020, she has been Vice-President of the Spanish Government for two consecutive terms. Additionally, she has been a member of the Spanish Parliament since 2019.

A trained lawyer, EVP-designate Ribera has also held prominent roles in both public and private sectors focused on sustainable development and climate change. She was Spain’s State Secretary for Climate Change from 2008 to 2011 and directed the Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations from 2014 to 2018. This background aligns well with the themes highlighted in her mission letter, indicating that these areas will continue to grow in importance for the Commission and its competition portfolio…

