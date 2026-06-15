OnlyFans Software Firm Rejects Antitrust Allegations in Data Access Dispute

A technology company that provides software services to agencies operating on OnlyFans has pushed back against accusations that it violated competition laws by restricting access to user data.

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The allegations were brought by a rival platform involved in an ongoing legal dispute in the United Kingdom over how customer information from creator-management systems can be transferred between competing services. The claimant argues that users should be able to move their data more freely and claims the defendant’s practices unfairly hinder competition in the growing market for creator-management tools.

In response, the software provider denied engaging in anti-competitive conduct, maintaining that its approach complies with existing laws and reflects legitimate concerns surrounding data ownership, confidentiality and user authorisation.

The case centres on software used by agencies that manage OnlyFans creators, helping them organise subscriber communications, track performance metrics and streamline day-to-day operations. As competition intensifies among these business-management platforms, disputes over who controls subscriber information and under what circumstances it can be transferred have become increasingly significant.

Court filings indicate that the parties disagree over whether certain categories of data belong to the software companies themselves or to the agencies and creators that generate and use the information. The defendant argues that any data transfers carried out were authorised by customers seeking to migrate to alternative systems.

Read more: OnlyFans Faces New Antitrust Lawsuit

The legal battle follows earlier proceedings in London’s High Court involving allegations of unauthorised access to confidential information and data scraping between rival firms serving the OnlyFans creator economy. The court previously ruled that those claims warranted further examination at trial rather than being dismissed at an early stage.

The outcome of the dispute could help shape how competition rules apply within the rapidly expanding creator-services industry, particularly as businesses increasingly rely on user data to attract and retain customers. A ruling may also provide guidance on the extent to which companies must facilitate data portability while protecting commercially sensitive information.

The parties are expected to continue contesting the claims as the litigation progresses through the courts.

Source: Law 360