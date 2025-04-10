Procter & Gamble Under EU Antitrust Scrutiny Alongside Coca-Cola Bottlers

Procter & Gamble, the multinational company behind well-known brands like Tide detergent, has emerged as one of the targets in a European Union antitrust investigation launched in March, according to Reuters, citing a Bloomberg report that referenced individuals familiar with the inquiry.

The probe, initiated by the European Commission, centers around concerns of potential violations of competition laws within the non-alcoholic beverage and consumer goods sectors. EU officials are examining whether companies may have engaged in practices that restrict the free movement of goods across the bloc or have divided up markets in violation of antitrust regulations.

Earlier, Reuters had reported that Coca-Cola bottlers were also under scrutiny as part of the same investigation, based on information from a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The European Commission reportedly conducted on-site inspections at relevant company facilities and questioned firms, including a personal care company that has now been identified as Procter & Gamble.

Per Reuters, the EU has sent Procter & Gamble a detailed antitrust questionnaire while also gathering input from competitors and customers. While no formal charges have been issued at this stage, companies found to have breached EU competition rules could face fines of up to 10% of their global annual turnover.

As of now, neither Procter & Gamble nor the European Commission has provided a public response to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Source: Reuters