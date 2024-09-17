Resignation of Thierry Breton Sparks Debate Over Future of Tech Regulation in EU

Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services, has announced his resignation from his position. According to EuroNews, Breton’s departure could significantly impact the regulation of Big Tech companies across Europe. The Frenchman, who was anticipated to secure a key role in the forthcoming European Commission, cited tensions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as a primary reason for his exit.

In his resignation letter, Breton alleged that von der Leyen had personally requested France to withdraw his candidacy. Per EuroNews, Breton claimed that this request was linked to a political maneuver promising a more influential role for France in the new Commission. Breton’s resignation statement also accused von der Leyen of attempting to persuade French President Emmanuel Macron to abandon his bid for a second term.

Breton’s resignation comes amidst a backdrop of clashes with major tech firms. Notably, CEO Linda Yaccarino of X Corporation, formerly known as Twitter, described Breton’s departure as a “good day for free speech,” highlighting the tensions between the EU Commissioner and the platform over content moderation policies under the Digital Services Act.

In response to Breton’s departure, French President Emmanuel Macron has nominated Stéphane Séjourné as his successor. Séjourné, a close ally of Macron and endorsed by French Prime Minister Michel Barnier, is expected to take over Breton’s responsibilities in the European Commission.

As the European Commission prepares for this significant transition, the future of tech regulation in the continent remains uncertain.

Source: EuroNews