Ribera’s New Competition Mandate – A rebirth of (green) European Champions?

By: Bernd Meyring, Lucia Stoican, Elisha Kemp (Linklaters)

The European Parliament has given its approval: the new Commission can begin its work in December 2024. This post explores what this means for competition policy under Teresa Ribera, the incoming Commissioner for Competition and Executive Vice President for Clean, Just, and Competitive Transition.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has made it clear that reforms to competition policy are a priority. In her Mission Letter to Ribera, von der Leyen emphasized that “Europe needs a new approach to competition policy” and outlined her goal to “ensure competition policy keeps pace with evolving global markets” (as discussed in our earlier blog). Ribera presented herself to Parliament as fully aligned with this mission.

One area where Ribera has shown agreement is with the Draghi Report’s recommendations for changes to merger control enforcement.

