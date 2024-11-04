Ropes & Gray Welcomes New Partner to Boston Antitrust Practice

Global law firm Ropes & Gray announced on Monday the return of Zak Goodwin as a partner within its antitrust practice, based in Boston. Goodwin’s addition brings specialized expertise at a time when antitrust regulation is undergoing significant changes, particularly impacting the life sciences sector.

Goodwin, who rejoins Ropes & Gray after a period with Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he served as senior corporate counsel for antitrust matters, will provide counsel on complex antitrust issues. His expertise spans a range of competitive concerns, from horizontal and vertical to conglomerate strategies. The firm noted that his knowledge and hands-on experience will be an asset to clients navigating the heightened regulatory scrutiny across industries.

Prior to his role at Thermo Fisher, Goodwin held a position in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, working as a trial attorney in the Technology and Financial Services Section. This background in both government and corporate roles provides him with a multifaceted understanding of the competitive challenges facing Ropes & Gray’s clients.

Julie Jones, chair of Ropes & Gray, expressed enthusiasm about Goodwin’s return, highlighting the critical timing given the recent shifts in regulatory frameworks. “Zak’s blend of antitrust expertise and insights into the life sciences sector will be a tremendous asset,” Jones remarked. “As regulatory developments continue to unfold, Zak’s experience will give our clients a unique competitive advantage.”

Source: Ropes Gray