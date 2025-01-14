Russian Court Imposes Hefty Fine on Google for Non-Compliance with Content Removal Orders

A Russian court has imposed an 8 billion rouble fine (approximately $77.9 million) on Alphabet’s Google for failing to comply with previous penalty orders. The ruling, which was announced on Tuesday, was confirmed by the Moscow courts press service via Telegram.

According to Reuters, this penalty marks a sharp increase compared to the typical fines Russia has levied against foreign technology platforms in the past. While fines in the range of 4 million roubles were common for similar violations, Tuesday’s fine is much larger and reflects Moscow’s growing frustration with Google and other companies’ non-compliance with its stringent content removal requirements.

Since 2017, Russian authorities have ramped up efforts to control content on foreign platforms, particularly those that criticize the government’s actions or policies. They have ordered tech companies to remove content deemed “illegal” by the state, including content critical of President Vladimir Putin and his government. When companies fail to comply, fines are regularly issued, although they have remained relatively small until now.

The move follows ongoing tensions between Russia and Google, particularly over its platform YouTube, which has become a target for criticism from Russian officials. Critics argue that the Russian government is deliberately slowing down YouTube’s download speeds to prevent the Russian population from accessing content critical of Putin’s regime. However, as Reuters reports, Russian authorities deny these accusations, claiming that the issues stem from Google’s failure to modernize its infrastructure—a claim that has been disputed by Google and independent technology experts.

This latest legal development comes just weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Google, accusing the tech giant of acting as a tool of the U.S. government to advance its political interests. Putin’s remarks, made in December, reflect the increasingly strained relationship between Russia and major Western technology companies.

As tensions continue to rise, the impact on Google’s operations in Russia remains uncertain. The company has yet to respond to the court’s decision, but its ongoing legal battles are likely to shape the future of its presence in the region.

Source: Reuters