South Korean AI Chipmakers Rebellions and Sapeon Korea Merge to Compete Globally

South Korean AI chipmakers Rebellions and Sapeon Korea have officially merged, creating a new entity valued at approximately USD 928 million (1.3 trillion won). The combined company will operate under the name “Rebellions” and will be led by the original Rebellions CEO, Sunghyun Park.

The merger, completed roughly six months after it was first announced, aims to bolster the new Rebellions’ global competitiveness in the rapidly evolving AI chip market. According to a statement from the company, the integration unites expertise from across South Korea’s telecom, government, and semiconductor industries to establish the country as a key player on the global AI stage.

“As the global AI chip market undergoes dramatic shifts, collaboration across industries has become the foundation for success,” said CEO Sunghyun Park in a press release. He emphasized that the merger not only fosters innovation but also strengthens South Korea’s position as a leader in the AI sector.

Rebellions, established in 2020 as a fabless AI chip startup, and Sapeon Korea, an AI chip processor affiliate of mobile carrier SK Telecom, bring together complementary strengths. Their combined capabilities are expected to enhance efficiency and accelerate the pace of innovation, particularly in AI chiplet technology.

The company’s flagship next-generation AI chip, REBEL, features advanced chiplet technology designed to meet the rising demands of AI applications. According to the new entity, this innovation will significantly reduce the time needed to bring products to market.

Rebellions has set its sights on expanding internationally, with plans to enter key markets in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Japan and beyond. This effort will be supported by strategic partners, including SK Telecom and SK hynix, enabling the company to leverage an extensive network and resources to drive its global ambitions.

