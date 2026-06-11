Spain’s CNMC Clears Eight Business Concentration Transactions in May

Spain’s National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) authorized eight business concentration operations during May, including a transaction involving ferry operator Baleària and another tied to the Michelin group.
According to a CNMC statement, six of the transactions secured approval during the first phase of the regulatory process. The Baleària-related operation, however, required a second-phase review before receiving authorization subject to a series of commitments and conditions. Meanwhile, the proposed integration between Greystar and Life Stay Cartuja was ultimately withdrawn and did not proceed.