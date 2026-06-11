Spain’s CNMC Clears Eight Business Concentration Transactions in May

According to a CNMC statement, six of the transactions secured approval during the first phase of the regulatory process. The Baleària-related operation, however, required a second-phase review before receiving authorization subject to a series of commitments and conditions. Meanwhile, the proposed integration between Greystar and Life Stay Cartuja was ultimately withdrawn and did not proceed.

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The Baleària decision allows the shipping company to assume exclusive control over certain assets belonging to Armas-Trasmediterránea in the Alborán region. The approval comes with conditions designed to address competition concerns identified by regulators. The CNMC said in its statement that the body, led by Cani Fernández, granted the operation clearance during the second phase of its review, making it one of three concentration proposals involving Baleària and Armas-Trasmediterránea.

The other two transactions between the companies, covering routes in the South Peninsula-Strait area and between the Spanish mainland and the Canary Islands, had already been approved at the end of March. Those authorizations also underwent second-phase scrutiny, with conditions imposed in the case of the Canary Islands routes, according to the CNMC statement.

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However, the latest authorization has not yet become final. According to the CNMC statement, the case will now be referred to Economy, Trade and Business Minister Carlos Cuerpo. The minister must determine whether the matter should be elevated to Spain’s Council of Ministers, which has the authority to assess the transaction using broader public interest considerations beyond competition policy.

The regulator outlined its concerns in unusually direct terms, noting that “the operation involves the consolidation of Baleària as the leading operator and, in many cases, as the sole provider of regular roll-on/roll-off and passenger maritime transport, including the transport of vehicles as luggage.”

The CNMC further cautioned that the concentration poses “risks in the regular maritime transport market in the South Peninsula-Melilla, such as a loss of quality, an increase in prices, and/or a reduction in transport frequency.”

As detailed in the CNMC statement, these concerns explain why the regulator required commitments and conditions before granting its approval, reflecting the heightened scrutiny applied to transactions that could significantly reshape competition in Spain’s maritime transport sector.

Source: Democrata