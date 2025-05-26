Spotta Challenges PostNL’s Monopoly in Dutch Mail Market

Dutch postal service PostNL may soon face competition in the domestic delivery market because advertising distributor Spotta has submitted an application to the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) to obtain a license for delivering addressed mail, per a statement from the company.

The development marks a significant shift in the postal landscape, as PostNL has held an effective monopoly since its 2019 acquisition of Sandd, its last major rival in the sector. Since then, it has remained the sole operator of domestic addressed mail delivery.

Spotta, best known for its weekly delivery of unaddressed advertising brochures, now aims to diversify its operations. According to a statement, the company intends to invest €20 million to expand its services and begin handling addressed advertising mail. However, unlike PostNL, Spotta emphasized that its new venture will not include the delivery of personal letters or postcards.

In comments accompanying the announcement, Spotta CEO Yme Pasma urged Minister of Economic Affairs Dirk Beljaarts to consider easing current postal regulations to facilitate entry for new market players. Pasma pointed out that the existing legal framework creates significant barriers for companies attempting to challenge PostNL’s dominance.

PostNL, for its part, has also expressed interest in regulatory reforms. The company has reportedly called for adjustments to existing rules, including removing the legal requirement that it must deliver letters within a 24-hour timeframe, according to a statement on the matter.

Source: Dutch News