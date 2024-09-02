Starlink Refuses to Block X in Brazil Amid Regulatory Dispute

Starlink, the satellite internet service controlled by Elon Musk, has announced it will not adhere to a court order from Brazil’s Supreme Court demanding a block on the social media platform X within the country. According to a Reuters report, the company’s refusal is contingent on the unfreezing of its local bank accounts.

The decision to ignore the court’s directive was confirmed by Brazil’s telecom regulator, Anatel, which communicated the information to Reuters on Monday. Anatel’s head, Carlos Baigorri, mentioned that the regulator had received a formal notice from Starlink and subsequently relayed it to the Supreme Court. The court order, issued last week by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, instructed all telecom providers in Brazil to suspend services to X, citing the platform’s lack of a legal representative in the country.

The Supreme Court’s order has also resulted in the freezing of Starlink’s bank accounts in Brazil. This measure was reportedly taken in response to an ongoing dispute related to unpaid fines that X incurred for not providing certain required documents. Starlink, which operates as a division of Musk’s SpaceX, has reacted strongly to the situation, with Musk labeling Justice Moraes as a “dictator.”

On Monday, a panel of five Supreme Court justices is expected to deliberate on whether to uphold or overturn Moraes’ ruling. Legal experts consulted by Reuters suggest that the panel is likely to maintain the original decision.

Source: Reuters