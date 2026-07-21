The Cart and the Counter: Reframing Relevant Markets in the Omnichannel Retail Economy
Featured News
Warren, Banks Call for FTC Investigation of Fire Truck Market Concentration
Jul 21, 2026 by CPI
Metro Bank Weighs £2 Billion Bid for Aldermore
Jul 21, 2026 by CPI
EU Antitrust Probe Deepens as Cemex Receives Formal Objections
Jul 21, 2026 by CPI
Google Settles Russian Antitrust Case, Opens Android to Rival Search Services
Jul 21, 2026 by CPI
Kentucky Settles Antitrust Claims Against Greystar in RealPage Rent-Setting Case
Jul 21, 2026 by CPI
Antitrust Mix by CPI
Antitrust Chronicle® – Antitrust Compliance
Jul 20, 2026 by CPI
Your Antitrust Compliance Program: A Strong Voice in Your Defense
Jul 20, 2026 by Joe Murphy
Antitrust Compliance for the AI Pricing Era
Jul 20, 2026 by Alejandra Uria & Andre Geverola
Race to Report: Antitrust Leniency in the Whistleblower Era
Jul 20, 2026 by Brian R. Faerstein & Nicole H. Sprinzen
Antitrust-By-Design: Competition Compliance in Digital Markets
Jul 20, 2026 by Marcos Drummond Malvar, Gabriela Costa Carvalho Forsman & Luciana Mendes