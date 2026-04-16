The Fatal Conceit of Cheap Drugs

By: Jeffrey E. Depp (Truth On The Market)
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In this piece for Truth on The Market, author Jeffrey E. Depp discusses the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear Hikma v. Amarin, a case centered on whether a generic drug manufacturer can be held liable for inducing patent infringement through marketing practices tied to a “skinny label.” While the legal question is narrow, Depp argues that the Court’s involvement reflects broader misconceptions about pharmaceutical markets—particularly the belief that regulators can effectively engineer lower drug prices by accelerating generic competition.
The article situates the dispute within the framework of the Hatch-Waxman Act, which was designed to balance innovation incentives with faster generic entry. In practice, however, this regime has produced a complex and strategic landscape, where brand and generic manufacturers engage in litigation, patent maneuvering, and regulatory arbitrage. Depp contends that these outcomes are not failures of the system, but predictable consequences of attempting to pre-design competitive dynamics in an inherently uncertain and evolving market.
Focusing on the specifics of the case, Depp explains that Amarin’s drug developed additional patented uses after its initial approval, and that Hikma’s generic version—while formally excluding those uses—may still encourage off-label prescribing. He argues that adopting a rigid legal safe harbor based solely on labeling would oversimplify a fact-intensive inquiry and risk distorting incentives, repeating the broader policy mistake of substituting formal rules for real-world market behavior.
More broadly, the piece challenges the policy emphasis on generic competition as the primary mechanism for reducing drug prices. Depp argues that while generics play an important role, long-term price reductions depend on sustained innovation and the development of new therapies. Weakening patent protections—especially for post-approval innovations—could undermine investment in future drugs. He concludes by suggesting that greater attention should be paid to stabilizing patent law, particularly around subject matter eligibility, rather than continuing to refine rules governing generic entry.
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